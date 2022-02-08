NATO training course being held at War College of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

A training course on countering the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was conducted at the War College of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2022 of the Ministry of Defense with NATO, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the course, briefings on various areas related to joint activities during NATO’s measures on C-IED were held.

An exchange of views on the topic and practical group work took place.

The training course will last until February 11.