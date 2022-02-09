Azerbaijan to continue raising issue on fate of people went missing in First Karabakh War - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The fate of thousands of people who went missing during the First Karabakh War is still unknown, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference in Baku with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu on Feb. 9, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan will proceed to raise this issue on all platforms.

According to him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again brought this issue up at a video meeting on February 4 with the participation of the heads of Azerbaijan, France, the EU Council, and Armenia.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Armenia promised to cooperate in this direction. However, further events do not fit into any logic. We have witnessed the absurd statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that no such promise has been made. Azerbaijan will continue to raise this issue. The time has come for international organizations to increase pressure on Armenia on this matter," Bayramov said.