Azerbaijan's military positions undergo fire by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction

Politics 10 February 2022 09:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's military positions undergo fire by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

The positions of Azerbaijan's army in the Kalbajar district’s Zeylik settlement underwent fire from the Armenian troops in the Basarkechar region’s Yukhari Shorzha settlement, starting from 22:00 (GMT+4) February 9, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by Azerbaijan, the fire of the opposing side was suppressed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.5% in 2021
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.5% in 2021
Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime
Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime
8,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kyrgyzstan per day
8,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kyrgyzstan per day
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Politics 10:30
Iranian currency rates for February 10 Finance 10:18
Turkish rhythmic gymnastics coach talks exhausting training, calls Azerbaijan 'native' country Society 10:17
ADB allocates funds to develop financial markets in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:15
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 10 Finance 10:12
ADB may upscale dev’t of floating solar system in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:10
Georgia shares data on tea imports, exports Georgia 10:09
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive) Business 10:08
Tajik manufacturers participate in Russian ProdExpo-2022 Tajikistan 10:06
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.5% in 2021 Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Azerbaijan committed to NAM principles – FM Politics 09:59
Turkmenistan selling petroleum coke to Tajikistan on local exchange Business 09:57
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM's int'l network of paramount importance - FM Politics 09:56
Azerbaijani figure skater performs in finals of Winter Olympics in Beijing Society 09:55
Drugmaker Teva may pay as much as $3.6 billion in U.S. opioid settlement Israel 09:46
Moldova interested in organizing mutual visits and events with Azerbaijani businessmen - FM (PHOTO) Politics 09:43
Oil little changed as investors eye U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:35
Kazakhstan talks timeframe for switching power plants to start running on gas Kazakhstan 09:28
Azerbaijan's military positions undergo fire by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction Politics 09:22
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with Iraqi Deputy FM (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
3,300 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:50
Iran to continue enhancing missile power: military chief Iran 08:46
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:14
S.Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases Other News 07:34
Esenyurt most populated part of Istanbul, people of Sivas dominate Turkey 06:52
Terrorist killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan Other News 06:11
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt unharmed Arab World 05:24
Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen US 04:42
Britain’s terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’ Europe 03:48
Italy to invest more in circular economy related projects Europe 03:27
UN, partners dispatch aid as heavy snow, avalanches kill 17 in Afghanistan World 02:43
4 killed, 7 injured in Somali explosion Other News 01:58
New York eases COVID-19 rules, Massachusetts to drop school mask mandate US 01:25
Five rangers, soldier killed in attack in Benin Other News 00:44
Turkey's environment minister tests positive for coronavirus Turkey 00:19
Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive) Georgia 00:01
Dubai plans to attract 50 multinational companies as part of global hub push Arab World 9 February 23:32
Madagascar death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 80 World 9 February 23:03
Turkey pitches new economic model, signals new steps to shore up lira Turkey 9 February 22:17
UK PM Johnson speeds up plan to end COVID self-isolation rule Europe 9 February 22:11
Georgia appoints new Business Ombudsman Georgia 9 February 21:31
Iran prioritizing trade with neighboring countries Iran 9 February 21:23
CTO of Turkish Baykar visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO) Society 9 February 21:02
Azerbaijan increases number of electronic services on unified customs portal Economy 9 February 20:55
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Society 9 February 20:48
Assets of insurance companies increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 February 20:21
Azerbaijan is reliable energy supplier - US Ambassador Politics 9 February 20:19
Russia in favor of organizing earliest possible UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 9 February 19:58
Russia welcomes transfer of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia - MFA Politics 9 February 19:58
Armenia interested and ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM Armenia 9 February 19:18
Armenia submits proposal to Azerbaijan on restoring road communication Politics 9 February 19:12
Azerbaijan to abolish Nizami and Kapaz districts of Ganja city Politics 9 February 19:03
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year Politics 9 February 18:40
Iran makes breakthrough in polyethylene production using local catalyst Oil&Gas 9 February 18:38
Georgia sees increase in visitor inflow from Kazakhstan Georgia 9 February 18:38
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Aliaga port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 18:38
Organization of Turkic States plans to hold informal summit in Azerbaijan Politics 9 February 18:37
Iran discloses data on fruit cultivation Business 9 February 17:58
Turkmen Foreign Minister talks issues of economic and humanitarian nature with Israeli counterpart Turkmenistan 9 February 17:47
FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations Turkmenistan 9 February 17:44
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 9 February 17:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for supply of aluminum oxychloride Tenders 9 February 17:37
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Germany in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:35
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at its Ambarli port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:32
Number of ships docking at Turkish Bandirma port in 2021 revealed Turkey 9 February 17:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 9 February 17:28
Azerbaijan elects new president of its Boxing Federation Society 9 February 17:27
Organization of Turkic States discloses date and venue of next summit Politics 9 February 17:25
Teva Pharm Q4 profit rises, sees more growth in key drugs Israel 9 February 17:25
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Gemlik port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:17
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Gorgan Airport surges Transport 9 February 17:17
Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime Kyrgyzstan 9 February 17:17
Dushanbe, Minsk discuss prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation Tajikistan 9 February 17:16
Number of flights from Iran’s Urmia International Airport up Transport 9 February 17:14
Turkmen company in Mary launches cold laminating process Business 9 February 17:08
Georgia appoints several new ministers Georgia 9 February 17:05
Visitor inflow to Georgia up through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 9 February 17:00
Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister Economy 9 February 16:57
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Balkanabat PP Oil&Gas 9 February 16:55
AZAL issues appeal on air ticket sales in Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route Economy 9 February 16:47
Kazakhstan's National Bank talks situation in local exchange market after January events Kazakhstan 9 February 16:42
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 2021 Uzbekistan 9 February 16:34
Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit but raises full-year view Other News 9 February 16:29
Kazakhstan's business activity index down Kazakhstan 9 February 16:23
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade Business 9 February 16:13
Azerbaijan commissions new military unit in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 February 16:12
Level of organisation of European Gymnastics events rising every year - Farid Gayibov Society 9 February 15:56
Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error US 9 February 15:54
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down Transport 9 February 15:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 February 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 7,779 more COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries Society 9 February 15:43
PMO records increase cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port Transport 9 February 15:37
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports for 2021 Uzbekistan 9 February 15:25
Turkey shares data for ships docking at local Iskenderun port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 15:21
Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM Politics 9 February 15:04
ADB reveals amount of funds to be allocated to Azerbaijan in 2022 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 9 February 15:00
Azerbaijan to сreate national artificial intelligence strategy Economy 9 February 14:57
Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties Israel 9 February 14:56
Cuban leader seeks scientific cooperation with Russia in talks with Skolkovo chief Other News 9 February 14:52
Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits Europe 9 February 14:49
All news