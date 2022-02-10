ADA University in Baku holding Non-Aligned Movement model simulation conference
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
A conference on simulation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) model is being held at ADA University in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Head of the Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov and Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade delivered speeches at the opening ceremony of the conference.
The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was formed in 1961 to defend the interests of developing countries during the Cold War confrontation. During the first three decades after its establishment, NAM played an important role in promoting the processes of decolonization, the creation of new independent countries and the democratization of international relations.
