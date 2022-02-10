Azerbaijan working to create office for working with Non-Aligned Movement model (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to create a permanent office for working with models of various international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov said, Trend reports.

Jafarov made the remark at a conference held at ADA University in Baku.

According to him, the foundation continues to support various youth development organizations in Azerbaijan.

"At the moment, we are also working to increase the number of internship programs for Azerbaijani youth with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," added the CEO.