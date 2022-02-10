Azerbaijan working to create office for working with Non-Aligned Movement model (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:
Work is underway in Azerbaijan to create a permanent office for working with models of various international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov said, Trend reports.
Jafarov made the remark at a conference held at ADA University in Baku.
According to him, the foundation continues to support various youth development organizations in Azerbaijan.
"At the moment, we are also working to increase the number of internship programs for Azerbaijani youth with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," added the CEO.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova
ADB ready to provide funding to local private sector companies in Azerbaijan - country director (Exclusive)
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year