President of SOCAR relieved of his duties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10
Trend:
President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has been relieved of his duties, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham has signed a decree relieving Rovnag Abdullayev of his duties as President of SOCAR.
By another decree, Rovnag Abdullayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.
