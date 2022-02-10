President of SOCAR relieved of his duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10

Trend:

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has been relieved of his duties, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham has signed a decree relieving Rovnag Abdullayev of his duties as President of SOCAR.

By another decree, Rovnag Abdullayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.