Azerbaijan's army suppresses ceasefire violation from Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani army's positions in Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar district underwent fire from the Armenian troops from the positions in Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district on February 11 from 08:50 to 09:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Armenian armed forces’ shelling was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions of the Azerbaijani units,” the message said. “There are no losses among the Azerbaijani servicemen. The equipment of the Azerbaijani army was not damaged.”

“Presently, the situation in this direction is stable,” the ministry said.