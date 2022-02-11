Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11

Trend:

“Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter of congratulations sent to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the national day of the Islamic Republic of Iran - Victory of the Islamic Revolution, Trend reports.

“Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our two peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, and share common moral values. We attach special importance to our interstate relations built on such solid foundations.

High-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits and regular meetings, as well as signed documents give a strong impetus to strengthening of bilateral cooperation. The every day expansion of the framework of our cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport and other fields is the clear example of this.

I recall with pleasure our meeting with you in Ashgabat held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding. I think that an in-depth exchange of views and discussions that we held will contribute to further development of our bilateral ties and ensure elevating them to a qualitatively new stage,” the head of state noted.

“I do believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iran relations will continue to develop and strengthen to the benefit of our peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.