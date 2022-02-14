Azerbaijan ready to render assistance to Georgia if necessary - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held phone talks, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the message, Bayramov asked about the situation in connection with the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 13 in Georgia and stressed that Azerbaijan is always ready to render assistance in case of necessity.

Zalkaliani said that there were no big consequences as a result of the earthquake and thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for solidarity.

The ministers discussed topical issues of developing bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

The sides exchanged the views on cooperation within the international organizations and upcoming events in the coming months.