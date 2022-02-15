Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

Politics 15 February 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Arayik Harutyunyan, who introduces himself as the head of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group, will soon be arrested and an investigation will be launched in Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said Trend reports.

Avazov stressed that Harutyunyan is accused of committing four terrorist attacks against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city in October 2020.

“The terrorist attacks were committed from Armenia’s territory,” the head of the investigation department said. “As a result, 26 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 175 were injured. Harutyunyan claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on his social network account on October 4.”

Avazov added that a criminal case has been initiated upon various articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and Harutyunyan has been put on the wanted fugitives list.

“The fact that Harutyunyan has not been brought to trial is temporary,” the head of the investigation department said. “I think that in accordance with the international convention, Harutyunyan will be detained by the investigative team and handed over for launching an investigation in a short period of time.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain
Head of so-called &quot;Nagorno-Karabakh&quot; group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)
Head of so-called &quot;Nagorno-Karabakh&quot; group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry talks detention of former ANAS president's relative Society 13:21
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas condensate field Uzbekistan 13:20
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction of cultural center Tenders 13:19
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new agreement with Spain Politics 13:16
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 13:15
Maersk board nominates family heir as new chairman Europe 13:02
Blackstone, partners plan $23.77 bln recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway US 13:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling Tenders 12:59
SOCAR boosts oil exports via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline Oil&Gas 12:48
Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement with Turkey on food security co-op Economy 12:37
Azerbaijan actively taking investigative measures on "Tartar case" - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:37
Georgia’s revenues from foreign visitors skyrocket Georgia 12:36
Tajikistan plans to export 1.5 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan Tajikistan 12:36
India's market capitalisation-to-GDP at 116%, highest since 2007 Other News 12:33
India driving force of Quad, says White House Other News 12:32
SOCAR increases oil production year-on-year Oil&Gas 12:28
French Alstom ready to provide Azerbaijani railways with needed equipment Transport 12:18
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli output falls below forecasts Oil&Gas 12:16
Serdar Berdimuhamedov becomes first candidate for post of Turkmenistan’s president Business 12:10
Share of SMEs in Georgia’s exports increases Georgia 12:07
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Politics 11:58
Turkmenistan increases freight transportation Transport 11:57
Uzbekistan to prepare strategy for dev’t of electric car industry Uzbekistan 11:55
Azerbaijan discloses share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021 Economy 11:53
Iran shares data on loans issued in trade sector Finance 11:52
Iran to install new solar panel stations in Yazd Province Oil&Gas 11:46
Azerbaijan’s PaySis talks about achievements in 2021 Economy 11:45
Shah Deniz condensate output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 11:43
Kazakhstan talks volume of savings deposits in national currency Finance 11:39
Value of Georgia's sovereign bonds down on London Stock Exchange Finance 11:37
Germany's Clariant to supply chemical products for Uzbek plant Uzbekistan 11:35
Commander Royal Navy of Oman calls on Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane Other News 11:33
Loading/unloading activity at Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire by Armenia Politics 11:10
Georgia shares data on cryptocurrency mining electricity consumption Finance 11:09
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 11:06
Defence Secretary of India, calls on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Other News 11:04
Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly Europe 11:04
Kazakhstan to revise tax on extraction in mining sector Business 11:03
Bank of Israel sees no drop in home prices Israel 11:01
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey Business 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:58
Exports of Iran to Tajikistan soar Business 10:56
bp talks current works on solar power plant project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:56
Turkmenistan’s enterprise shares construction materials output Business 10:55
Kyrgyz PM comments on importance of nuclear power Kyrgyzstan 10:53
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries Politics 10:50
Kazakhstan names measures to regulate digital mining Kazakhstan 10:50
bp updates on works for Block D230 in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan's PM instructs to revise commission fees of monopoly operators, intermediaries Kazakhstan 10:44
Minister unveils progress on negotiations between Georgia and IMF Georgia 10:33
IBA-Moscow Bank shares plans to develop co-op with Azerbaijani financial structures (Interview) Economy 10:27
Uzbekistan to reform its automotive industry Uzbekistan 10:11
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 16 Oil&Gas 10:08
As Covid wave ebbs, Indians are packing bags for leisure trips Other News 10:04
Iran FM, EU official exchange views on Vienna talks Nuclear Program 10:01
Intel nears $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor Other News 10:00
SOCAR Kulevi Oil Terminal announces tender on supplies for railways Tenders 09:57
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks about current insurance sectors in 2022 Economy 09:55
Jaishankar holds talks with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Other News 09:52
Iranian, Austrian FMs discuss Vienna talks Nuclear Program 09:51
Turkmenistan to foster entrepreneurship for next 30 years Business 09:50
LIC woos global investors for IPO via roadshows Other News 09:48
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to buy lifting equipment Tenders 09:46
Iran to increase manufacturing of optical fiber Business 09:42
Oil falls on profit-taking Oil&Gas 09:36
Iran to launch new industrial enterprises in Gilan Province Business 09:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced Uzbekistan 09:13
Georgia sees increase in potato exports Georgia 09:03
GD backs candidates for Head of CEC, Personal Data, Special Investigation Offices Georgia 08:46
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,173 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:16
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO) Georgia 08:00
Iranian FM exchanges views on Vienna talks with Russia's Lavrov Iran 07:28
Turkey confirms 76,632 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:47
Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday Israel 06:04
Madagascar braces for another cyclone Other News 05:20
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank World 04:36
245 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 03:54
Oil prices jump amid geopolitical jitters Oil&Gas 03:11
Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests Other News 02:39
Two protesters killed as thousands rally against Sudan coup Other News 01:44
UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed Turkey 01:22
U.S. moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv US 00:54
Passenger transport via railways up in Kazakhstan Transport 00:37
Paris inaugurates its first noise radar in bid to quieten its streets Europe 14 February 23:29
Cadet of Azerbaijani Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev goes missing Politics 14 February 22:58
Ghost village emerges in Spain as drought empties reservoir Europe 14 February 22:37
World Bank relocates some staff from Ukraine, operations continue World 14 February 22:08
COVID-19 rages on in big Turkish cities, public less worried Turkey 14 February 21:58
More than 50 investment projects in Kyrgyzstan presented to Iranian businessmen Kyrgyzstan 14 February 21:48
Iran’s President Raisi to make Qatar visit soon Iran 14 February 21:29
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia Georgia 14 February 21:16
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry Society 14 February 20:51
Azerbaijan, EU reach preliminary agreement on sheep wool export - Food Safety Agency Economy 14 February 20:46
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14 February 20:30
Health authorities of Azerbaijan disseminate joint information Society 14 February 19:37
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom denies rumors spread on social media ICT 14 February 19:17
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 14 February 19:06
Georgia maintains high numbers in trade turnover in 2022 Georgia 14 February 19:05
Turkmenistan intends to address social security issues in 2022 Finance 14 February 19:03
All news