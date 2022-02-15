Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Arayik Harutyunyan, who introduces himself as the head of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group, will soon be arrested and an investigation will be launched in Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said Trend reports.

Avazov stressed that Harutyunyan is accused of committing four terrorist attacks against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city in October 2020.

“The terrorist attacks were committed from Armenia’s territory,” the head of the investigation department said. “As a result, 26 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 175 were injured. Harutyunyan claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on his social network account on October 4.”

Avazov added that a criminal case has been initiated upon various articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and Harutyunyan has been put on the wanted fugitives list.

“The fact that Harutyunyan has not been brought to trial is temporary,” the head of the investigation department said. “I think that in accordance with the international convention, Harutyunyan will be detained by the investigative team and handed over for launching an investigation in a short period of time.”