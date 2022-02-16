US companies can be involved in many spheres in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region – ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
The US companies can be involved in many spheres in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told the local media representatives, Trend reports.
“I would like to see more US companies in Azerbaijan,” the ambassador added. “The US companies have great experience and advanced technologies to participate in the reconstruction process in Karabakh region.”
