President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlined the formula for Armenia’s way out of the economic crisis, Head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the "Esas mesele" (Main issue) show on AzTV channel, Trend reports.

“This is the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and at the same time with Turkey,” Hafizoglu said.

Azerbaijani experts Tofig Abbasov, Ramiz Sevdimaliyev, Emin Garibli and Rufiz Hafizoglu discussed the social and economic crisis in Armenia.

