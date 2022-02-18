Azerbaijan discloses number of people included in int’l most wanted list due to tragedy in Garadaghly village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The investigative measures of the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office in connection with the tragedy in Garadaghly village are being taken, Kanan Zeynalov, senior prosecutor of the press- service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, told Trend.

Zeynalov added that an investigative-operational group has been created to investigate crimes against peace and humanity, military and other crimes committed against the civilians on the Azerbaijani territory by Armenian separatists and the Armenian Armed Forces.

The senior prosecutor stressed that as part of the criminal case, 12 people who have committed crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes, have been included in the international list of wanted fugitives as defendants upon some articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code in connection with the tragedy in Garadaghly.

“The Military Prosecutor's Office continues to take investigative actions upon the corresponding articles of the Criminal Code,” Zeynalov said.