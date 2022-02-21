UNESCO turns blind eye to Armenia’s barbarism in Karabakh - Analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The visit of more than 30 world-famous international travelers from 20 countries to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur started on February 16.

The visit, which lasted until February 18, has been organized by the "NomadMania" travel club, which sets the international standards for travelers upon the corresponding parameters.

The travelers representing the US, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Turkey, Thailand, Kuwait, Algeria and Australia first visited Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

After viewing Shusha, they visited Aghdam city. Then the trip was made to Eastern Zangazur, in which international travelers witnessed the urbicide committed there. They also viewed the work related to the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

Famous travelers held a press conference on the results of their trip to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur on February 18.

While answering Trend correspondent's questions, a traveler from Algeria Mohammad Wasim Allahi stressed that along with the beautiful landscapes in the Karabakh region, the travelers saw the destruction.

“We also saw the restoration work being carried out by the Azerbaijani government in these territories,” Allahi added. “I hope for the soonest return of people to their homes in Karabakh after this work is over.”

While answering Trend correspondent's questions, Italian traveler Nicola Coratella stressed the large-scale destruction in the liberated territories and added that he was pleased with the restoration work being carried out rapidly.

“We have seen the destruction in these territories, moreover, we have also seen the restoration process,” Coratella added. “It is pleasant to imagine the beauty of the region after the restoration work.”

“My country is a country that maintains peace,” Coratella said. “I am sure that the development of the peace process will also attract Italian tourists here and this will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.”

The visit of international travelers and their statements about the destruction committed by Armenia on the Azerbaijani lands is an open message for UNESCO, which has not responded to Azerbaijan’s fair appeals for many years.

For many years, Azerbaijan appealed for UNESCO to send the corresponding delegations in connection with the purposeful work carried out by Armenia to destroy the national and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people both in Armenia and in the territories which were under Armenia’s occupation, and to put an end to these crimes.

However, the organization ignored all these appeals and took no action. Today, international travelers who have visited the Karabakh region are voicing what UNESCO should have seen and should have voiced.

Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov also commented on this topic.

“For many years Armenia has purposefully destroyed the Azerbaijani national and cultural heritage, both on the Armenian territory and on the Azerbaijani lands which were under occupation,” Osmanov told Trend.

“While falsifying the history, Armenia destroyed the Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments,” the MP added. “During the occupation, Armenia completely destroyed 65 out of 67 mosques. Armenia tried to change the Albanian religious monuments upon an Armenian style.”

The MP said that Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to UNESCO in this regard, but these appeals have always been ignored, the organization has tried to absolve itself of responsibility, saying that allegedly this is a political issue.

Osmanov said that however, UNESCO rapidly responded to Armenia's claims and the preparation is underway in connection with the visit of a technical mission.

“UNESCO must pay attention to the statements of international experts, diplomats, international travelers who have visited the territories in which Armenia committed urbicide, rather than to Armenia’s false statements,” the MP said. “The truth is in the words and observations of international experts and travelers.”

Azerbaijani political analyst Shabnam Hasanova also expressed her opinion on this issue.

“Armenia, which held the Azerbaijani lands under occupation for about 30 years, was destroying the national and spiritual monuments of the Azerbaijani people to erase their trace on these lands forever,” Hasanova told Trend.

"Why does not UNESCO follow its mission but serves Armenia’s interests as a department of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs?” Hasanova said.

“UNESCO must pay attention to the statements of diplomats, experts, journalists, international travelers who visited the liberated Azerbaijani territories,” the political analyst added.