President of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
President (Chairman) of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on Feb. 21, Trend reports.
The Moldovan delegation headed by Igor Grosu was met by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliament Ali Huseynli, Head of Azerbaijan-Moldova working group on inter-parliamentary relations Sabir Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova Gudsey Osmanov, Charge d'Affaires ad Interim Moldovan in Azerbaijan Nicolae Cojuhari and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The official visit will last until February 24.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
20 tons of humanitarian cargo arrives in Tajikistan as part of refugee emergency preparedness action
Azerbaijan awards people distinguished in construction and operation of roads following presidential order
Azerbaijan ready to continue making efforts to ensure regional and global energy security - minister
ICIEC signs Reinsurance Agreement with Spanish Export Credit Agency to support export dev't and FDI in ICIEC member countries
Signing of Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia expected during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev