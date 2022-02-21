President of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

President (Chairman) of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on Feb. 21, Trend reports.

The Moldovan delegation headed by Igor Grosu was met by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliament Ali Huseynli, Head of Azerbaijan-Moldova working group on inter-parliamentary relations Sabir Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova Gudsey Osmanov, Charge d'Affaires ad Interim Moldovan in Azerbaijan Nicolae Cojuhari and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The official visit will last until February 24.