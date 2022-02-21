Azerbaijani MPs met with Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, represented in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, as well as the co-chair of the European Union, met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

The EU-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations were discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that MPs Tair Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov are in Yerevan to participate in the meeting of the Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.