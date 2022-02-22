Azerbaijani parliament to adopt statement due to 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament will adopt a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The agenda of the parliamentary session to be held on February 25 includes a draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In general, the agenda covers 11 issues.