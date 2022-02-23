Azerbaijani MPs visit Blue Mosque in Armenia's Yerevan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili and another Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov visited the Blue Mosque in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Trend reports referring to Mirkishili.

"As far as we know, this is the only Azerbaijani monument preserved in Yerevan. Although there are inscriptions related to another state on its walls, these walls, and architecture as a whole belong to Azerbaijan," he explained.

On February 22, meetings of the Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) with the participation of the Azerbaijani MPs were held in the capital of Armenia.