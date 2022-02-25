Second Karabakh War, trilateral statement create new opportunities in region - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The 44-day Second Karabakh War and the trilateral statement signed by President of Azerbaijan, President of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia created new opportunities in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

“Despite the severity of the past, Azerbaijan is taking steps to normalize relations with Armenia. However, unfortunately, the crimes committed during the 30-year occupation have not stopped today, and we are still facing their painful consequences,” Bayramov said.