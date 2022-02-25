Second Karabakh War, trilateral statement create new opportunities in region - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The 44-day Second Karabakh War and the trilateral statement signed by President of Azerbaijan, President of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia created new opportunities in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.
“Despite the severity of the past, Azerbaijan is taking steps to normalize relations with Armenia. However, unfortunately, the crimes committed during the 30-year occupation have not stopped today, and we are still facing their painful consequences,” Bayramov said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)
IAEA appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk
Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports
Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO)