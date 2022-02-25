Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan has adopted a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

According to the statement, genocide is a grave crime against humanity.

The statement noted the Khojaly genocide was aimed at breaking the Azerbaijani people's will and occupying territories of Azerbaijan.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.