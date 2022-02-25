Global emergency like COVID-19 pandemic requires global response - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

A global emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic requires a global response, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing a high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly in a video format, Trend reports.

"Yet the low availability of COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries proves that there is still much to be done in this respect," the head of state said.

"The disparity between developing countries and developed countries in terms of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines prevents the entire international community from achieving the complete elimination of the pandemic as soon as possible. Moreover, it further hampers the progress in the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Azerbaijani president said.

"It is important to maintain the continued functioning of the health system and strengthening of primary health care in all relevant aspects necessary for an effective public health response to the pandemic. Measures in this regard should include inter alia ensuring the continuation of undisrupted vaccination programs with a view to achieving universal health coverage," the head of state said.