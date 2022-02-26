Turkey won't allow the world to forget atrocities committed in Khojaly – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavushoglu shared a publication on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports.

"We have not forgotten and won't allow to forget the atrocities committed 30 years ago in Khojaly in front of the whole world! Azerbaijan's grief is our grief," Cavushoglu wrote.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.