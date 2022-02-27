Two charter flights planned for evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine for neighboring countries, Trend reports with reference to press-service MFA.

For the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine due to the situation in this country to neighboring states, the Azerbaijani state plans to organize two charter flights on February 28 this year.

The first of the charter flights, which will be operated from the territory of Romania by the Turkish company Tailwind, is planned to deliver 168 citizens to the country, the second flight, which will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, will deliver 174 citizens of Azerbaijan.