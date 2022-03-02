Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops hold special tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Special tactical exercises on "Conducting combat operations in severe cold" were held within the Combat Coordination Plan of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops for 2022, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Along with Special Forces Units of the Combined Arms Army and the State Security Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Rescue Units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the exercises.

Classes were held with the units involved in the exercises in order to conduct combat and rescue operations in severe cold weather with high professionalism, to achieve coordinated activities of the management bodies in the planning of operations, to improve the knowledge and skills of the command staff.

During the exercises, the units' abilities to deploy in the area in winter conditions and equipment were checked, and special attention was paid to the supply of equipment, vehicles and food in the blizzard and hard-to-reach areas.

In the special tactical exercises, which tested the ability of personnel to fulfill combat missions in severe cold, the special forces performed tactical activities behind the imaginary enemy in snowy and frosty weather.

During the exercises, joint operations were carried out to ambush the imaginary enemy's military equipment and capture it. The activities of the terrorist group of the imaginary enemy, which was preparing for provocation using unfavorable weather conditions, were detected by the special units.

The terrorist activities of the imaginary enemy were prevented with the help of military vehicles designed for the area difficult to reach. The leader of the terrorist group was captured alive from an enemy military column ambushed by the attack group in difficult mountainous conditions.

In the course of exercises, searching, rendering of first medical aid and evacuation of persons affected by avalanches in high mountainous areas and lost in snowy areas, were conducted.

Search-rescue and other emergency measures were carried out by means of special devices and equipment involved rescuers who gained experience in international courses in compliance with safety rules.

Besides, during the exercises, practical skills of the personnel of units of Special Forces of Separate Combined Arms Army and the State Security Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Civil Defense Regiment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Special Risk Rescue Service on reconnaissance and special operations during day and night time in different areas and climatic conditions, as well as search and rescue operations were improved.

The servicemen, who skillfully used the features of the terrain when conducting combat operations in the mountains, lived and stayed overnight in shelters prepared by them in the area of exercises.

The objectives of the exercises were achieved.