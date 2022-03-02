MFA appeals to Azerbaijani citizens crossing Ukrainian-Polish border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asks the Azerbaijanis crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border to inform the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland for evacuation help, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a briefing on Mar. 2, Trend reports.

According to her, a large number of people have accumulated on Ukraine's border with Poland due to the ongoing military action in Ukraine.

"In this regard, they are transported to other Polish cities by buses organized by the Polish government. We ask citizens to contact the Azerbaijani Embassy after crossing the border and provide information about their whereabouts, which will be taken into account during the subsequent evacuation," Abdullayeva stated.