Azerbaijan talks protection of cultural monuments on its liberated lands (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Azerbaijan has repeatedly spoken about protection of cultural monuments on its lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation regardless of who they belong to, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan had repeatedly applied to UNESCO with a request to organize a visit of the mission to the territories of the country that were under occupation at that time.

"This fact is reflected in the UNESCO activity report published in 2005. The historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Armenia suffered the same fate as the heritage in the territories under occupation. Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought these facts to the attention of UNESCO and the international community," Bayramov said.