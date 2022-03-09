Japan to support Azerbaijan in de-mining its liberated lands - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Japan seeks to support Azerbaijan in de-mining its lands liberated from Armenian occupation, Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said at an event in connection with the signing of an agreement to supply the equipment for de-mining Azerbaijan's Tartar district, Trend reports.

Wada said that the main purpose of this agreement is to accelerate the process of clearing mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories.

"The Japanese embassy will render financial assistance worth $88,224 to purchase equipment envisaged within the project," the ambassador said.