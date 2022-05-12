Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on May 12 in the city of Dushanbe, within the framework of participation in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov and Lavrov discussed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas.

The parties, exchanging views on the current situation in the region, once again stressed the importance of the full implementation of the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] and further agreements [between the leaders] to ensure peace and security.

Besides, the ministers noted the importance of taking steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties also exchanged views on issues on the agenda of regional and international security.