Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics, Children’s Rehabilitation Center (PHOTO)

Last December, at the traditional charity event of the Hungarian Embassy in Baku, the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and the Pál István Band shared the stage of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall with People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, director of the International Mugham Center, pianist Murad Huseynov.

The goal of the event was not only to make an unforgettable evening for all music lovers, but to contribute to charity causes, as well. All the proceeds from ticket sales, as well as from the charity fair hold on the premises of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall went to support the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics of the Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

On 12th of May 2022 H.E Viktor Szederkenyi Ambassador of Hungary visited the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics, Children’s Rehabilitation Center where the special children rehabilitation equipments purchased from the funds raised at our concert were presented.

We would like to thank the Hungarian companies MOL and Richter Gedeon, as well as the Nargis Fund and Magazine and all the guests of our concert for supporting this good cause.