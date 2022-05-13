Azerbaijan's National Hematology Center, several institutions to be transferred to subordination of Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on transferring the National Hematology and Transfusiology Center (including Ganja, Shaki, Guba, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Barda, Shirvan and Mingachevir branches of the Central Blood Bank) to the subordination of the Health Ministry since January 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the decree, along with the center, Research Institute of Pediatrics named after K. Farajova, Research Institute of Cardiology named after J. Abdullayev, Research Institute of Medical Prevention named after V. Akhundov, Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases, Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Azerbaijan Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Azerbaijan Research Institute of Medical Rehabilitation, and Scientific Surgical Center named after Academician M. Topchubashov will be also transferred to the subordination of the ministry.

Besides, in accordance with the decree, the above facilities will continue to provide medical services to the population within the framework of compulsory health insurance in line with the law on “Health insurance”.