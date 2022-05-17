...
EU continues to support peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - official

17 May 2022
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The EU continues to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum on May 17, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU promotes peaceful relations in the South Caucasus through specific initiatives.

"The EU also encourages the de-mining process and various restoration projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories," Michalko said.

He added that hundreds of European companies are keen to be a part of reconstruction work.

