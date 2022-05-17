Chairmanship in Parliamentary Assembly of ECO passes to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Chairmanship in the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has passed to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova, speaking at the 3rd annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO in Baku, on May 17, noted that Milli Majlis will take steps to strengthen the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly during this period.

According to her, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to activities within the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO.