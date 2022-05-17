Azerbaijan and Pakistan to strengthen ties during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in PA ECO - Chairman of National Assembly of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan and Pakistan will further strengthen ties between two countries during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), Chairman of National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said at the 3rd General Conference of PAECO in Baku, on May 17, Trend reports.

He noted that there is a solid basis for establishing strong cooperation within Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"I thank Azerbaijan for sincere hospitality and organization of this event at a high level. It is a great honor for me to take part in this event in Azerbaijan. Our societies are close to each other, we have much in common,” chairman said.

“Our region shares the same fate. We are looking for solutions to regional problems, and our common efforts are important to ensure the well-being of the region. I hope that during the period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in ECO, we will further strengthen our ties," chairman added.