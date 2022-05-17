Regional development requires multilateral cooperation - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Regional development requires multilateral cooperation, and Iran has always been a proponent of cooperation and peace in the region, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and Chairman of the Iran-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Ali Nikzad said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 3rd annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku on May 17.

He noted that Iran calls for further expansion of cooperation between the ECO member states.

"The Iranian Parliament is ready to enhance ties with the ECO member countries. The country strongly advocates further promotion of cooperation within the ECO and has always encouraged peace in the region," the deputy speaker said. "I would also like to note that Iran has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic just like other countries. The issue of economic recovery is on the agenda of all states".