Azerbaijani and Belarusian PMs sign documents in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov met with Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko on May 18, Trend reports with reference to Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

High-level dialogue between two countries was noted at the meeting, satisfaction with the development of ties in various fields was expressed, in particular in economy, trade, industry, agriculture, transport and transit and other areas.

Personal relations at the level of heads of state were regarded as an important factor in development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations.

During the meeting, it was also noted that despite negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic, trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased last year.

The importance of successfully implemented joint projects in industry was emphasized and it was noted that cooperation in sphere of agriculture has good dynamics.

Issues related to the prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, industrial, energy, agricultural, investment, tourism and other spheres were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijani-Belarusian documents were signed at the end of the meeting.