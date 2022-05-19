Iranian border guards shoot Azerbaijani citizen trying to violate state borderline – State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iranian border guards shot and killed an Azerbaijani citizen trying to violate the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, the press center of Azerbaijan State Border Service told Trend.

Border Guard Command of Iran informed that Azerbaijani citizen Musayev Mirjavad was killed when he tried to cross the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan, by Iranian border guards who used weapons, on May 16, the state service said.

"The Azerbaijani side officially received the body of Mirjavad Musayev on May 18, with the presence of prosecutor’s office’s representative, and gave it to his family," State Border Service noted.

The report of service also added that Iran was requested to investigate the incident and provide information on its result.