Azerbaijani working group holds meeting on MoD's communication strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A meeting of the working group created to implement the communication strategy of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, approved by the relevant directive of Minister Zakir Hasanov, was held, Trend reports via the ministry.

Senior officials of various types of troops, organizations and institutions of the ministry, as well as members of the working group who attended the meeting, discussed the work carried out towards improving the communication strategy.

The participants noted that prompt information about the reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the achievements and the innovations applied in the Azerbaijani army, creating the necessary information background, will provide public education, as well as strengthening the unity of the state, army and people.

Besides, during the meeting, briefings were presented on the collection and study of experience, methods of analysis, evaluation and other topics, and thorough exchange of views took place on the priority areas of the ministry's activities in the field of communications.