New opportunities opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as regional center - Kazakh ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. New opportunities are opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as a regional center, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said at a round table in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts, on May 23, Trend reports.
"New opportunities are opening up that will strengthen the role of Azerbaijan in the region in the post-conflict period. In this sense, the Zangazur corridor opens new doors for economic cooperation," Abdykarimov said.
According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are built on the basis of a common culture, spiritual values, and language.
The Ambassador noted that mutually beneficial trade relations and mutual support in the world arena are the basis of strong relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
"The long-term warm friendship between national leader Heydar Aliyev and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a special contribution to strengthening relations between fraternal states," Abdykarimov added.