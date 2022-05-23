New opportunities opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as regional center - Kazakh ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. New opportunities are opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as a regional center, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said at a round table in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Council of Experts, on May 23, Trend reports.

"New opportunities are opening up that will strengthen the role of Azerbaijan in the region in the post-conflict period. In this sense, the Zangazur corridor opens new doors for economic cooperation," Abdykarimov said.

According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are built on the basis of a common culture, spiritual values, ​​and language.

The Ambassador noted that mutually beneficial trade relations and mutual support in the world arena are the basis of strong relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"The long-term warm friendship between national leader Heydar Aliyev and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a special contribution to strengthening relations between fraternal states," Abdykarimov added.