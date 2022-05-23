Turkey, Armenia continue discussions on normalization of bilateral relations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The discussions on normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia are underway, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic said at a press conference in Baku on May 23, Trend reports.

"Charter flights between Turkey and Armenia are currently being carried out. The steps taken to normalize the relations don't yield immediate results. However, the appointment of special representatives for the normalization process shows the sides' will to resolve the issue," Kilic stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan provides full support to Turkey in this regard.

He also noted that Turkey has always been supporting Azerbaijan in its battle to restore the territorial integrity.