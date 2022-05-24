Azerbaijan allocates funding to Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on providing financial support to the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, the company was allocated manat funds in the equivalent of $640,000 to acquire the right to broadcast the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in 2024 in the city of Paris (France).

Besides, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide funding in the mentioned amount, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - resolved issues arising from it.

The decree has come into force from the date of its signing.