Azerbaijan's defense minister meets CTO of Turkey's Baykar Technology (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Turkey's Baykar Technology Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on May 25, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guest, the minister stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is based on fraternal and friendly relations and is successfully developing and strengthening.

Hasanov emphasized the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of ties between the countries and stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The importance of holding the Teknofest Azerbaijan in Baku in 2022 was also outlined at the meeting.

A detailed exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey was held.