Azerbaijani ambassador calls French Armenian community to support regional peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev called on the Armenian community of France to support efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security and development in the South Caucasus region, Trend reports.

Speaking about the results of the Brussels meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the EU held on May 23 in an interview with the French Radio Courtoisie radio station, which mainly reflects the positions of the extreme right, conservative Catholic circles in France, Mustafayev said that active and constructive dialogue between Baku and Yerevan under the auspices of the EU is the dominant trend of the peace process in the South Caucasus.

The ambassador also spoke in detail about the challenges facing Azerbaijan at the stage of post-conflict development [following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], including the problems of mine clearance, the search for missing persons, and the progress of restoration work in the previously occupied districts.

In this context, he especially noted the role of France, which provided significant financial assistance to the demining process in the liberated territories.

Taking into account the interests and questions of the radio audience, Mustafayev also spoke about the history of Christianity in Azerbaijan, noting that the attempts of the French media and the expert community to oppose "Muslim Azerbaijan to Christian Armenia" are unacceptable.

He reminded that Azerbaijan has more than four-century-old Christian history, and Christian monuments, churches and monasteries of Caucasian Albania [the medieval state on the modern territory of Azerbaijan] are the most important part of Azerbaijan’s cultural and religious heritage.