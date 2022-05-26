US welcomes first joint meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions

BAKU, May 26. The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tweeted, Trend reports.

“The US supports the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and encourages continued positive momentum and bilateral dialogue in support of regional peace,” he wrote.

On May 24, the first meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has been held on the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border in the format of the Commission on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of the implementation of agreements and relevant orders of the two countries.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to work in the framework of the Commission on delimitation and other issues. Furthermore, the meeting addressed organizational and procedural issues of joint activities of the Commission.