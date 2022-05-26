Steps being taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Steps are being taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijani side highly appreciates the Brussels meeting from this point of view.

"The reason for the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was not defined after gaining independence, was the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. After Azerbaijan has liberated its lands, the time has come to define the border and have this matter solved legally," Bayramov said.