Azerbaijan aims to bring activities of NAM to new level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan seeks to bring the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to a new level, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Elman Abdullayev said at a conference in Baku, titled “The role of the African continent in the assessment of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)” dedicated to Africa Day, on May 26, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's presidency is very important within the framework of the NAM. The current geopolitical realities and challenges pose new challenges for us. Azerbaijan has a historic mission that it must continue," Abdullayev said.

According to him, throughout history, African countries have made the greatest contribution to the development of the NAM.

"Azerbaijan is in dialogue with African countries. Africa is a dynamically developing continent. We are considering how the NAM can contribute to solving the problems of African continent," Abdullayev added.