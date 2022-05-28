Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are main direction for our peoples - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are the main direction for our peoples, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, Trend reports.

"Two weeks ago, I was with my dear brother in Rize, one of the most beautiful places in Turkiye, and two weeks later we are together again, this time in Baku. We are always next to each other, both in good times and in difficult times, and we must and will make sure that there are only good days ahead. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are the main direction for our peoples, a very important factor for the region and the world, a factor of security and stability. The more confidently Turkiye and Azerbaijan walk together, the stronger peace and tranquility in our region will be. We and the whole world saw this during the second Karabakh war. Turkiye was with us. My dear brother, the words of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first hours of the war that “Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkiye is with it”, gave us additional strength, inspiration and confidence. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this.

Our history is bright, and we were together in the most important moments of our history. I remember that in a military parade dedicated to the liberation of Baku from Armenian occupation, Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder on Azadlig Square. We saw a repetition of this in the 2021 Victory Parade. After our historic victory, my dear brother and I hosted a military parade of the Turkish and Azerbaijani armies in Azadlig Square again. It was a celebration of our unity. It was a clear message to the whole world that we are together, that we will be together, and our strength will grow day by day," the head of state said.