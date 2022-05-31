Non-Aligned Movement members adopt declaration of labor ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A videoconference meeting of labor ministers of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan within the 110th session of the International Labor Conference on May 30, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection told Trend.

The meeting chaired by Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev was dedicated to social issues related to the challenges of the NAM countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as labor market and ensuring labor rights, social protection of workers, and vulnerable groups.

Babayev noted that the establishment of social justice based on the concept of decent work of the International Labor Organization (ILO) is the most important direction for the NAM. The importance of the movement, which has been functioning for 60 years, has increased in recent times due to new challenges even more.

The minister informed the meeting participants about Azerbaijan's consistent efforts as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic.

He reminded that through the initiative of the country in March last year, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on equal and universal access of all countries to vaccines [against COVID-19].

Babayev added that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance in connection with the fight against the pandemic to more than 30 countries, including member states of the NAM, made a voluntary financial contribution of $10 million to World Health Organization (WHO), and provided the vaccines to a number of countries free of charge.

Highlighting the successes achieved in Azerbaijan, the minister noted the implementation of three packages of social reforms in the country over the past three years, covering four million people, and annual allocation of additional funds in the amount of six billion manat ($3.5 billion). During the same period, social benefits in the country grew by 2.7 times, the minimum pension - by 2.2 times, the average pension - by 75 percent, the minimum wage - by 2.3 times, and the wage fund - by 2.2 times.

He also pointed out the importance of the new "Labor and Employment" electronic system, noting the citizens' high appreciation of the work of DOST (Sustainable and Operative Social Provision) centers, transparently and efficiently providing 154 types of social services, including fully automated 110 labor, employment and social protection services, half of which are proactive.

Babayev also touched upon the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation in 2020, stressing that reconstruction and restoration works are being carried out on the liberated lands on the basis of smart concepts.

Then the agenda of the meeting was adopted, speeches by ILO Director-General Guy Ryder and representatives of the member states were delivered, and general discussions were held.

At the end of the meeting, the Declaration of the Ministers of Labor of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement was adopted.

The declaration emphasized the particular importance of intensifying joint efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the importance of solidarity and continuing labor market reforms.

Besides, the declaration noted the importance of introducing digital platforms and other technological innovations in the field of labor, employment, and social protection, conducting social dialogue related to the platforms, and developing new strategies, as well as the need to expand active employment programs, and other issues.