Pakistan and Azerbaijan discussing co-op in sphere of demining - ambassador

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. Pakistan and Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in the sphere of demining, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye told Trend.

"Pakistan already maintains contacts with the Azerbaijani government on issues of activity in the sphere of mine action. Pakistani sappers and other specialists will come to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to help in the demining process," Haye said.

He also added that there are many opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship in Karabakh.

"I hope that as soon as the restoration work is completed, many Pakistani companies will research the existing economic opportunities here," said Haye.

According to the diplomat, there is another area that requires regard, there is an opportunity to research natural resources, including sources of freshwater.

"The stunning beauty and landscape of Kalbajar are very impressive. I believe that many Pakistanis will come to Karabakh to enjoy its beauty. This place will become a special tourist center for the rest of the world," Haye said.