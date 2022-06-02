Azerbaijan holds International Congress of Social Sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The 7th International Congress of Social Sciences, jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the International Balkan University, was held at ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the Parliament’s Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova noted the great importance of the dedication of the congress to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“It’s very important to inform the academic circles about the realities connected with Karabakh, as well as reflect them in the scientific literature and pass them to future generations,” Gafarova said.

According to her, another important goal of the congress is to consider the political, historical, sociological and cultural foundations, prospects for the development of relations between fraternal countries, as well as the development of new ideas and initiatives which will contribute to this process.

She also noted that the above issues have been reflected in the topics of the congress meetings.

As the parliament’s head stressed, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] and the consequent processes showed that Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and solidarity are the main factors ensuring peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region, meeting the interests of all countries, including the fraternal Turkic states.

"Ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has created new opportunities for strengthening the unity of the Turkic world," added Gafarova.