Azerbaijan supports normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan at the highest level expressed support for the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with the Turkish Anadolu news agency, Trend reports.

“We are very positive about the appointment of special representatives of Turkiye and Armenia for the normalization process and held three meetings,” Bayramov added.

According to him, this is an example of positive messages from Turkiye and Azerbaijan to Armenia.

"We support the creation of normal neighborly relations with Armenia, and if this country takes the appropriate steps, it will respect international law, it will recognize the reality in the region, and it will be possible to achieve good results," the minister added.